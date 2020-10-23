The Incredible Story Of Potential NSW Blues Bolter Moses Leota

The story of Panthers enforcer Moses Leota is truly remarkable.

Triple M's Brent Read sat down the the 25-year-old earlier this week and discussed his rise from brick layer to possible NSW Blues Origin bolter.

And it all started when Leota holidayed to Australia at a young age and never returned back home to New Zealand.

Ready also provided an update on the future of James Roberts after being shown the door for the South Sydney Rabbitohs; hear the full chat below.