The Inspiration Behind Busby Marou's New Single 'Life Is Beautiful'

The Greatest With Dave Ferrier

Article heading image for The Inspiration Behind Busby Marou's New Single 'Life Is Beautiful'

Instagram: @busbymarou

Tom Busby of Busby Marou joins Dave Ferrier on Triple M

Tom Busby talks about Busby Marou's upcoming tour with Kasey Chambers and their new single ‘Life Is Beautiful’, revealing the inspiration behind the record.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

2 May 2022

Tom Busby
Busby Marou
Music
Listen Live!
Tom Busby
Busby Marou
Music
Tom Busby
Busby Marou
Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs