The Interesting Contract Structure Around Josh Addo-Carr’s $2-Million Offer From The Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly been offered a four-year $2.3-million deal to join Bulldogs from 2022.

"The Foxx" will play out the last year of his contract with the Storm before returning to Sydney with Belmore his likely destination.

But it's the contract structure of this deal which makes the move all the more interesting.

Triple M's James Hooper revealed the details on The Summer Session.

