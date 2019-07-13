The Interim Coach Who Could Replace Garth Brennan Until The End Of The Season

Australian coach Mal Meninga will deliver his internal review on the Gold Coast Titans 2019 season on Monday with suggestions the review will lead to the sacking of Garth Brennan.

Kevvie Walters, Craig Fitzgibbon, Anthony Griffin, Trent Barrett and Justin Holbrook are all in the mix to take the reigns, but that might not be until 2020.

It mean an interim coach would be appointed for the rest of the 2019 season and League insider Brent Read revealing the two names in the mix on Triple M Saturday NRL.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL READY’S MAIL: