'The Investigation Was A Sham': Grant Thomas Weighs In On Whispers In The Sky

Former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to give his version of events from the infamous 'Whispers in the Sky' saga.

Going into the game Thomas was under fire for comments towards umpires the week earlier & it was widely rumoured that the controversial decisions during the game were in spite of Thomas.

St Kilda went on to lose after the siren by 5 points.

Thomas told the Hot Breakfast that although human error and umpiring mistakes happen, the AFL integrity investigation into the issue was farcical.

"I think the big issue is the investigation," Thomas said.

"I think that was a complete sham, and that was an outcome driven thing by (AFL CEO) Andrew Demetriou. That was just an outcome they wanted to arrive at."

Thomas went on to say that he accepts umpiring mistakes can happen, but the AFL never properly investigated the integrity issues that had been raised.

"When you do an AFL investigation, that's where the integrity spotlight should hit and it was a complete sham from start to finish. It was just a joke."

