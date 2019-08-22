The John Butler Trio + Missy Higgins

The John Butler Trio + and Missy Higgins will perform the “Leeuwin Australia Day Long Weekend Concert” on Sunday 27 January 2019. Bring a picnic and enjoy a wonderfully casual evening of summertime alfresco music with two of Australia’s most iconic artists.

Coinciding with the release of HOME, John Butler Trio’s first album in four years, the concert will also feature Missy Higgins, as two of Australia’s most treasured artists create a night of musical magic amongst the beauty of Leeuwin Estate.

Billed as the “Coming Home Tour”, the name reflects both the title of John’s new album and the reunion of two artists who played many landmark shows together during their formative years. The pair won their first ARIA Awards as “Best Male” and “Best Female” artists in 2004 and 2005 respectively, and shared their first Rolling Stone cover. Since those early days, John and Missy have done numerous benefit gigs together but this will be their first joint national tour in nearly 15 years.

The John Butler Trio have expanded to a five piece band, JBT+, for the duration of the “Coming Home Tour”, taking their live experience to a new level.

The latest single ‘Just Call’ drops with a stunning video, adding more clarity to the puzzle that will be revealed with the ‘HOME’ album. “Just Call is an earnest love song I’ve had for 13 years which I was finally able to finish in these sessions. This is the story of how I found my best friend and partner, out in a small town in the middle of nowhere, in a world of 7 billion people.” said John Butler.

RUNNING SCHEDULE

Gates Open – 5.45pm

6.15pm – Carla Geneve

7:00pm – Missy Higgins

8.45pm – John Butler Trio

10.45pm - Music concludes

*Times may vary slightly

Event information & displayed image: here

Tickets $109 adults, $50 children (1 – 15 years) inclusive of booking fees.