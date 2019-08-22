The Keep Esperance Tidy Challenge this SUNDAY

Esperance is beautiful in many aspects. Stunning beaches, the glorious Pink Lake and the rolling foreshore are all sites that are admired by locals and tourists alike. Esperance residents should be proud of our natural and man-made land marks and should admonish anyone that taints these spots by littering.

This week is Keep Australia Beautiful week and the Keep Esperance Beautiful organisation have jumped on board of the growing sentiment to encourage everyone this week to get out there, throw on some gloves, slap on some sun cream and pick up some trash! Not just to tidy up but also to get outdoors and commit to an hour or two of exercise and to instill some pride in our beautiful surrounds.

The Keep Australia Beautiful week culminates in a fantastic event organised for this Sunday morning, the Keep Esperance Tidy Challenge.

For the event jump into teams. Workmates, classmates, teammates, neighbours, friends family, grab a group and arrive at the Greater Sports Grounds behind Ports Football Club around 830am Sunday morning. Sign in (insurance reasons), grab some gloves and bags and venture out into the suburbs of Esperance and collect some trash!

Noel Fleming from Keep Esperance Tidy explains the fun and excitement of the event at two and a half minutes into the following audio

The group that accumulates the most bags at the end of the morning WINS a very special prize! Groups are asked to focus on one specific area of the town.

From 11am there will be a sausage sizzle, face painting and other entertainment. Perfect for kids to get active and tidy up the streets.

So get into your teams, rock up 830am Sunday morning and enjoy the FUN!