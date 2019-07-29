The Kidney Kar Rally Is Swiftly Approaching...

What's better than watching rally cars carving up the race track? Rally cars carving up the racetrack for a good cause, of course!

It's the final countdown for the Kidney Kar Rally, where 42 rally cars will line up at Port Macquarie, ready to drive through the tricky back roads to Rockhampton and then back to Armidale.

This year, Supercars Champion driver, Chaz Mostert will be waiting at the starting line and will hopefully invite a little more buzz for day one of the Rally. Chaz says he won't be going easy on the other Rally drivers.

"Rally driving’s a new experience for me so I’m excited to be kicking the Rally off and seeing how the experienced rally drivers do it, but I’m going to do my best to give them a run for their money,” - Chaz Mostert

The nine-day route, thanks to Kidney Health Australia's Kidney Kar Rally, will explore the NSW and QLD countryside and will be making stops in Port Macquarie, Walcha, Uralla, Goondiwindi, Dalby, Miles, Moura, Rockhampton, Monto, Gayndah, Jandowae, Toowoomba and will wrapping things up in Armidale on the 17th of August.

Locals from the above communities are encouraged to get outside and support the Rally and to get involved with the fundraiser.

The entire event was developed to support children living with kidney disease and encourages people to get out and give back to their community.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kidney Health Australia, Chris Forbes says simply raising awareness for the disease could help people recognise the disease early on.

“Alarmingly, 65 people die with kidney related diseases every day, and currently 1.5M Australians are unaware they have early signs of the disease. So, the rally is a great platform to connect with and educate local communities about kidney disease and the importance of prevention, early detection and support,” - Chris Forbes

If you're wanting to learn a little more about the disease and what you can do to help, jump onto the website for more information.