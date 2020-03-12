The Killers Are Returning To Australia

Frontier Touring and Mix are thrilled to welcome The Killers back to Australia for four massive headline shows this November.

Nevada’s finest rock exports The Killers return to Australia for a not to be missed concert experience this November with their extravagant ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour.

The Imploding The Mirage Tour will be The Killers' first time back on our shores since their 2018 Australian tour, which included ten sold-out arena shows.

Imploding The Mirage Tour kicks off at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 11th November, before visiting Sydney's Qudis Bank Arena on Saturday 14th November, Perth's RAC Arena on Wednesday 18th November and wrapping up with the band's first Melbourne stadium show at AAMI Park on Saturday 21st November.

Tickets on sale Monday 23rd March: www.frontiertouring.com for more info

