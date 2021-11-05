The Killers Brandon Flowers' Love For Australian Music

Brandon Flowers of the Killers joined us on Triple M to chat about their excitement ahead of the 2022 'Imploding The Mirage' tour which is coming to Australia.

Brandon opens up about where he got his love of Australian music, we suggest some songs he might like to cover when on tour here. (SPOILER: He is not a fan of cowbell)

And it looks like the Killers shows are likely to hit the 3 hour mark plus we hear details about the release of The Killers 8th album.

Hear The Full Chat Below

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!