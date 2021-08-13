The Killers Open Up About Their Honest New Record 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci catch up with Triple M's Brendan Annakin to discuss their seventh studio record, Pressure Machine.

Hear what made them release two new records in under a year, why Pressure Machine is one of the more honest pieces of work they've ever assembled and if you can expect all four original members on stage together for the first time in over five years post-pandemic.



Listen to the full interview:



