The Killers' Story Continues To Evolve With Their Brand New Killer, Fire In Bone

The Killers have done what the Killers do - and revealed another track off their forthcoming album Imploding The Mirage - this one called Fire In Bone.

What can we say? It's a mile away from Mr Brightside but that's what we think makes it so cool. The band's evolution story continues to be told.

We've just come off our Quarantine 1000, of which The Killers featured on more than one occasion, and this little clip we featured reminds us of why Aussie just bloody love that little band from Las Vegas.

Imploding The Mirage, which will be released via Island Records, will be receiving a new release date in the coming weeks due to delays in finalising the album. Watch this space for more.

24 April 2020

