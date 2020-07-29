The Land Of Plenty Festival Has Been Postponed Until 2021

It's been a tough year for tourism and events with many of our favourite festivals and events being cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

But the Greater Shepparton City Council does have some good news for music festival lovers! Instead of cancelling, Shepparton Show Me & Red Hill Entertainment have announced the Land of Plenty festival will be postponed until next year.

After much discussion and feedback from the public, the decision was made to move the festival to keep in-line with current COVID-19 restrictions.

Organisers have stressed that the public's safety is their number one priority and that shifting the date to comply with current restrictions was their best option.

At this point, the festival has been scheduled for March 6, 2021 which is Labour Day weekend.

To keep us all excited until then, organisers have promised to announce two of the top bands headlining Land of Plenty at a later date.

In the mean time, follow the link through to the Land of Plenty Spotify playlist where you can jam out to festive bangers from the likes of Tones & I, Jungle Giants and Ocean Alley!

Miss the show? Tune into the catch-up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.