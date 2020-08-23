The Latest Covid-19 Details As Confirmed Cases In QLD Expected To Rise.
Two new cases were confirmed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the weekend. This has brought extra restrictions to QLD with no gatherings at home of 10 people at home or in parks for the Brisbane area, and no more than 30 people at home or in parks for the rest of QLD.
The Daily Mercury reports
- A woman in her 30s from the West Moreton region linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster
- A baby boy who has not been in daycare or childcare
Those new cases are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster, which on Saturday included seven cases:
- A Marsden man who works at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, became ill about August 10.
- A Carindale man who works at the detention centre and for QBuild. He has been doing work for QBuild at Springwood State High School.
- The Carindale man's wife.
- A North Ipswich man who works at the detention centre and also at a disability accommodation service.
- A relative of that North Ipswich man, who has been at Ipswich Hospital.
- A Forest Lake woman who works at the detention centre.
- Two crew members from a cargo ship off the coast of Mackay.
- A crew member from the cargo ship off the coast of Townsville where two men tested positive last week