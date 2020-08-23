The Latest Covid-19 Details As Confirmed Cases In QLD Expected To Rise.

Two new cases were confirmed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the weekend. This has brought extra restrictions to QLD with no gatherings at home of 10 people at home or in parks for the Brisbane area, and no more than 30 people at home or in parks for the rest of QLD.

The Daily Mercury reports

A woman in her 30s from the West Moreton region linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster

A baby boy who has not been in daycare or childcare

Those new cases are linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre cluster, which on Saturday included seven cases: