The Latest Crime Stats For Shepparton Have Been Revealed

Greater Shepparton Police are continuing to keep local crime under control in a bid to keep residents safe. According to the latest regional statistics from Crime Statistics Agency of Victoria, property theft remains the 'high volume crime'.

While criminal activity overall remains lower than the 2017 peak, there has been a 3.4% increase in Greater Shepparton crime since 2018.

Although the police are working hard to keep everyone safe, the community can also get involved by being aware and reporting anything suspicious to Crime Stoppers. Police are urging residents to keep doors for cars and houses locked. Be sure to also keep any valuables out of sight where possible. It's always better to be safe than sorry!