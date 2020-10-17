The Latest On Collingwood's Trade Trio On The Saturday Rub

Collingwood look set for a busy off-season with Adam Treloar, Jordan De Goey & Tom Phillips all in trade limbo.

Damian Barrett gave the latest updates on the current situation with all three players before the Saturday Rub discussed their value and why they might've fallen out of favour.

Damo began by outlining that Jordan De Goey's market value has declined since he was out of contract two years ago, while Treloar's situation with his partner signing a netball contract in Queensland definitely leaves the door open for him to move despite stating he wants to stay at Collingwood.

BT was surprised that Phillips was omitted from the Magpies side late in the season, with JB agreeing that his hard running would be a welcomed addition to a rival side.

