The Latest On Dusty's Absense

Dustin Martin will miss Richmond's clash against the GWS Giants as he takes personal leave to deal with the loss of his father, Shane.

The superstar has made it clear that right now, AFL comes second has he manages his grief in losing his best mate.

Joey Montagna and Jay Z discuss the importance of Dusty taking leave and what the future may hold for his football career.

"We just hope that he gets himself in a place where he's happy again and wants to be playing football."

