The Latest On Friday Night Clash Between Western Bulldogs And Melbourne

The blockbuster clash between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne will go ahead pending negative test results, after reports that a Demons player attended a recent exposure sight.

With Victoria going into a seven-day lockdown circuit, the plan is for the game to remain at Marvel Stadium with the roof open.

A Melbourne player attended a tier 1 exposure sight throughout the week has tested negative along with all players and staff.

The player had not trained or been in contact with the full squad due to being injured, and now faces a 14-day quarantine

Scheduling changes were announced by Gillon McLachlan, confirming that the remaining Victorian matches will feature no crowds this weekend, following official guidelines by state officials.

Richmond-Adelaide which was set to be played at the MCG has been moved to GIANTS Stadium in Sydney.

After reports of being postponed, Hawthorn-Gold Coast is back on - with the venue change from Darwin's TIO Stadium to the Sydney Cricket Ground.

