Tom Browne has delivered us all the latest from Hawthorn after they announced a succession plan involving current coach Alastair Clarkson & assistant Sam Mitchell.

FULL DETAILS HERE:

President Jeff Kennett and CEO Justin Reeves alongside Clarkson & Mitchell outlined the succession plan to the media earlier this afternoon.

Mitchell will take over the reins from Clarkson in 2023 after working as his understudy in 2022.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: