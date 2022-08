Mason Cox has had his prescription glasses used during AFL games stolen over the week, as reported by Tom Browne.

“A new set got delivered to his mail room [in his] apartment building - they’re worth three to four thousand dollars a set."

Tom Browne also updated us on Nathan Kreuger's return, Jordan De Goey's contract situation, and even admitted to a developing man-crush on Craig McRae!

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: