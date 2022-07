Tom Browne has reported this morning on Triple M Footy that Paddy Ryder's season looks to be over.

The veteran ruckman went down with an achilles injury on Friday night and was subbed out in the first quarter.

“My information this morning is that will end his season,” Browne said.

The 34 year-old has only managed 12 appearance in 2022 and is out of contract at the end of the season.