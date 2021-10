Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne brought us the latest on the alleged Grand Final border breach, where two Melbourne supporters snuck into Western Australia.

Browne revealed that the men accused of breaking the border rules were unknowingly partying at the same function as some WA Police officials post game.

Browne also said the men were telling people they had flown to Darwin to serve their quarantine.

