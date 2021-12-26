The Latest On The Boxing Day Test Covid Scare

There has been plenty happening overnight.

Triple M's very own Isabelle Westbury updated us this morning about the unfolding COVID situation that threatened to derail the MCG Test match.

Izzy said that a family member who is part of the England touring party has tested positive for COVID, meaning that Day 2 of the Test match was in danger to start.

All players were required to return a negative test meaning that the team arrived to the ground late on Day 2.

Despite the threat of play being abandoned completely, the delayed start time of 11am (AEDT) is the confirmed result.

