The Latest On The Collingwood Board Situation

Triple M's boundary rider Michael Roberts delivered the latest on the unfolding situation with the Collingwood board, and what transpired during Mark Korda's speech from the pre-game President's lunch.

After visiting the club function, Roberts described the overall feel at the MCG as "mayhem".

The petition to hold an 'extraordinary general meeting', setup by club members, has already received 300 signatures outside the venue.

"There is a lot of Collingwood people wanting to know what is going on." Robbo said ahead of Collingwood's game against Port Adelaide.

Roberts delivered audio from inside the President's function, with the current Pies president describing the club as "calm behind the scenes" when discussing factors such as the board, coaching group and financial endeavours.

"They're trying to clean up the back door and do the right thing." Robbo explained.

