The Latest On The Internal Struggles At Collingwood & Nathan Buckley's Future

Tom Browne shed some light on the interesting situation unfolding at Collingwood on Triple M Footy's News Update earlier today.

Browne provided an update on the divisions behind the scenes and what that means for Nathan Buckley's future.

Browne said that board member Paul Licuria is taking a lot of control of football operations and is trying and avoid an extraordinary general meeting.

He also revealed that Licuria doesn't see eye-to-eye with Football GM Graham Wright about Nathan Buckley's coaching future.

Wright is believed to want to extend Buckley, while Licuria thinks it's time to move him on.

Whichever way the impending board spill may fall could be the determining factor in Buckley's future.

Browne signed off by saying that if Collingwood slip to 2-11 in the next fortnight with Adelaide and Melbourne waiting, the decision might be taken out of their hands.