The Latest On The New Single From AC/DC

AC/DC have just released the second single off their highly anticipated new album POWER UP.

The band announced the release on social media yesterday (see here), with the track finally available now.

The new release, Realize is a gutsy, balls to the wall, straight up Acca Dacca track that will keep rocking for generations to come. Track 1 on the band's new album POWER UP it sets the stage for a hard hitting rock album, just what we need to see out 2020.

You can hear Realize on Triple M now and Angus Young is joining Triple M this Friday, 10pm to play the brand new album POWER UP in full.



POWER UP by AC/DC is available online and from your favourite record store Friday 13th November

We got Triple M's Godfather of Rock Lee Simon out of retirement to talk about the new stuff from AC/DC:





