The Latest On The Race For Carlton's Coaching Job
On Dead Set Legends.
Leigh Montagna & Jay Clark discussed the candidates left in the race for Carlton's coaching job after Alastair Clarkson categorically ruled himself out last night.
Joey & Jay-Z spoke about the credentials of Michael Voss & Adam Kingsley for the senior role, as well as potentially bolstering the assistant coaching panel with the likes of Matthew Scarlett & Andrew McQualter.
Leigh Montagna outlined why he thinks Kingsley would be a great fit for Carlton.
