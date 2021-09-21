The Latest On The Race For Carlton's Coaching Job

Leigh Montagna & Jay Clark discussed the candidates left in the race for Carlton's coaching job after Alastair Clarkson categorically ruled himself out last night. 

Joey & Jay-Z spoke about the credentials of Michael Voss & Adam Kingsley for the senior role, as well as potentially bolstering the assistant coaching panel with the likes of Matthew Scarlett & Andrew McQualter

Leigh Montagna outlined why he thinks Kingsley would be a great fit for Carlton. 

