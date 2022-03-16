The Left Field Option For Jason Taumalolo IF He Departs The Cowboys

Triple M's Mark Geyer has suggested a left field option for Jason Taumalolo if he wants to depart the Cowboys.

NRL legend Ben Te'o spoke to The Rush Hour QLD on Monday and suggested either Jason Taumalolo or coach Todd Payten must leave the North Queensland Cowboys.

“It started off at the start of last year with Todd Payten coming out in one of his first press conferences and sort of criticising Taumalolo and that sort of rumour has never gone away really,” Te’o said.

“Maybe he doesn’t trust Jason on the field for that long, something needs to happen, one needs to go maybe.”

Speaking on MG's Rugby League Rundown podcast, Geyer revealed the Sydney club who should explore the option to bring in Taumalolo.

