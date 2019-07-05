The Legend Jimmy Barnes Just Released Some Ripping Live Vision And It's A Power Punch

Barnesy is continuing to completely dominate at the moment. Not only has his latest album My Criminal Record hit the top of the charts, but he's just released two epic live videos from his sold-out Red Hot Summer tour (from the start of this year).

WATCH: I'm In A Bad Mood (Live)



Seriously, he's a national treasure.

Jimmy Barnes – My Criminal Record

Out now through Bloodlines

Available here

For the latest in Rock News

His big national tour kicks off in September.

Jimmy Barnes

Shutting Down Your Town tour

Australia & New Zealand

September – November 2019

Tickets on sale now

Wednesday 18 September 2019

Mackay Entertainment Centre | Mackay, QLD

themecc.com.au | 07 4961 9777

Friday 20 September 2019

Townsville Entertainment Centre | Townsville, QLD

With special guest Eskimo Joe

tecc.net.au | 07 4771 4000

Saturday 21 September 2019

Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD

With special guest Eskimo Joe

ticketlink.com.au | 1300 855 835

Wednesday 25 September 2019

Dunedin Town Hall | Dunedin, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Thursday 26 September 2019

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ

ticketek.co.nz | 0800 842 538

Saturday 28 September 2019

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Thursday 3 October 2019

WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 5 October 2019

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Saturday 12 October 2019

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Sunday 13 October 2019

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Thursday 17 October 2019

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

empiretheatre.com.au | 1300 655 299

Saturday 19 October 2019

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20 October 2019

Home of the Arts | Gold Coast, QLD

With special guest Jet

hota.com.au | 07 5588 4000

Friday 25 October 2019

Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle, NSW

With special guest Jet

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Saturday 26 October 2019

Park Beach Reserve | Coffs Harbour, NSW

With special guests Jet & Eskimo Joe

ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Thursday 31 October 2019

Theatre Royal | Canberra, ACT

With special guest Eskimo Joe

ticketek.com.au | 132 849

Saturday 2 November 2019

Pola Park | Tullamore, NSW

With special guest Troy Cassar-Daley

123tix.com.au | 1300 001 238