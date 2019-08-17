The Legendary Robelinda2 Has Synched Up 12th Man Commentary With Actual Cricket Dismissals

Outstanding

Rudi Edsall

17 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for The Legendary Robelinda2 Has Synched Up 12th Man Commentary With Actual Cricket Dismissals

Image: YouTube/Robelinda2

Legendary cricket YouTuber Robelinda2 has synched up some commentary from Billy Birmingham’s iconic 12th Man piss-takes with the real life dismissals that most closely match them.

Robelinda2 — real name Rob Moody — posted the video to Twitter today.

Check it out here, but be warned — it’s not safe for work:

Post

If that doesn’t make you want to bust out out the old 12th Man tapes, you’re not human.

Today’s Triple M Cricket Fan Podcast discussed Steve Smith's exotic leaving technique, the annoying rain, predictions for Day 4 and were joined by 'The Nuff Watchman' from Lord's! 

LISTEN HERE:

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs