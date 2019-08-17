The Legendary Robelinda2 Has Synched Up 12th Man Commentary With Actual Cricket Dismissals

Legendary cricket YouTuber Robelinda2 has synched up some commentary from Billy Birmingham’s iconic 12th Man piss-takes with the real life dismissals that most closely match them.

Robelinda2 — real name Rob Moody — posted the video to Twitter today.

Check it out here, but be warned — it’s not safe for work:

If that doesn’t make you want to bust out out the old 12th Man tapes, you’re not human.

