The Life Of Shane Warne To Be Depicted In Mini-Series

An Australian television network is planning to portray the life of cricketer Shane Warne, who passed away earlier this month following a heart attack at aged 52.

Set for a 2023 release, Nine promises to highlight what made Warne a global sporting figure, through his triumphs and public moments.

Nine's head of drama, Andy Ryan told the SMH what Australians can expect from the limited series.

"Warnie’s life was so full of drama, like the man himself. This miniseries will be larger than life – entertaining, confronting, thought-provoking," Ryan said.

"We want to explore what made Warnie so special, and why he had such a powerful effect on people. He was a sporting legend, a national treasure, international kind of icon, but he was also a larrikin, a rogue and a charmer and a flawed man.

"The national outpouring of grief over his passing had shown us – if we needed telling – just what a sort of impact he’s had on the national conversation.”

In 2016, Seven announced a project of their own, titled Warnie, which never surfaced to television screens.

Over 14 years ago, Shane Warne: The Musical was shown across the nation, with glowing reviews from critics and watched by Warne himself.

