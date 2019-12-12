The Light Rail Officially Opens This Weekend & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Sydney, the wait is finally over.

Originally scheduled for a March 2019 opening, the controversial $2.9 Billion Light Rail will officially open this weekend.

For the first time since the 1960’s, Sydneysiders will be able to travel through the streets of the CBD via a tram service.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s opening;

First passenger service will run from Circular Quay to Randwick (L2 line) from 11am Saturday December 14.

The full trip will take around 50-minutes to complete.

Regular services will run from 5am to 1am each day, every four to eight minutes between Circular Quay and Central. Meanwhile, a tram will run every eight to 10 minutes between Central and Randwick from 7am to 7pm every day of the week.

Each tram can hold up to 450 passengers, the equivalent of nine buses.

The L2 line is free for passengers during the opening weekend, however for commuters using the L1 line (Central - Dulwich Hill) standard Opal fares apply.

