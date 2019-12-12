The Light Rail Officially Opens This Weekend & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Sydney, the wait is finally over.

Originally scheduled for a March 2019 opening, the controversial $2.9 Billion Light Rail will officially open this weekend.

For the first time since the 1960’s, Sydneysiders will be able to travel through the streets of the CBD via a tram service.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow’s opening;

  • First passenger service will run from Circular Quay to Randwick (L2 line) from 11am Saturday December 14.

  • The full trip will take around 50-minutes to complete.

  • Regular services will run from 5am to 1am each day, every four to eight minutes between Circular Quay and Central. Meanwhile, a tram will run every eight to 10 minutes between Central and Randwick from 7am to 7pm every day of the week.

  • Each tram can hold up to 450 passengers, the equivalent of nine buses.

  • The L2 line is free for passengers during the opening weekend, however for commuters using the L1 line (Central - Dulwich Hill) standard Opal fares apply.

