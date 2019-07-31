The Line-up Has Just Dropped For The 2020 Red Hot Summer Tour!

Tickets for the most highly anticipated rock music tour of 2020 are going on sale next week!

The RED HOT SUMMER TOUR will be celebrating 10 massive years in 2020 and what better way to celebrate than to throw a massive rock music tour?

Oh yes!!! The Red Hot Summer Tour is coming and they have one hell of a line-up ready to rock your world.

Brace yourselves music-fans, because ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Hunters and Collectors will be getting back together to headline the tour, with special guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera joining them for the four month tour.

The first tour kicked off in 2011 with a small line-up of only three artists, travelling to Victoria, New South Whales and South Australia. Red Hot Summer has come a long way, with seven artists on the books and seven states to visit.

Next year, the tour will be making its way through Queensland, Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania for 22 epic shows.

Tickets will be going on sale from 9AM AEST, Thursday, August 8th and are predicted to sell like hotcakes. So do NOT miss out, get your mitts around the hottest tickets of 2020. Head to Ticketmaster for more info!

See you there!