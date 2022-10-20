The List Of Potential Replacements For Josh Inglis

Willow Talk's Brad Haddin & Mark Howard ran through the list of candidates to replace Josh Inglis in the T20 World Cup squad if he is ruled out.

Inglis' place in the squad is in jeopardy after he suffered a hand injury as a result of a freak golfing accident yesterday.

This leaves Matthew Wade as the sole wicketkeeper in the squad.

“Do Australia roll the dice and go in with no (spare) keeper, and bring Cameron Green into the squad…”

