The LiveLighter Busselton Fringe Is Well & Truly Here!

It's that time again! Acting Up present the LiveLighter Busselton Fringe! It's well & truly underway, with comedy being at the forefront of this year's festival.

The festival offers a fantastic line-up of edgy, saucy, silly & funny performances from live theatre and burlesque, to film & stand-up comedy.

This weekend will see the collaboration with Song Fest continue, with a day of singing an concerts on Saturday, February 22 in the Weld Theatre. Vasse Village will be hosting several shows in fun and non-traditional "Fringe-Like" performance spaces too!

You can also look forward to Fringe Fun Day being back! This Saturday 22nd at ArtGeo in Busselton will see a street closure, markets, delicious beverages & food. For entertainment, there will be a blend of local talent, outdoor games & visiting artists - we're talking aerial trapeze to parkour, circus workshops & everything in between!

There will also be a bunch of free activities including family-friendly jazz & music concerts on Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd.

To check out the Busselton Fringe program for 2020, head to www.busseltonfringe.com.au. You can get your tickets from the website or during the festival at the Box Office.

Missed the show? Catch up with Allan for Breakfast here: