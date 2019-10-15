The Loftus Ball is coming ...

Headspace Bendigo are holding there next Community Debutante Ball “Lotus Ball” on Friday 18th October at Dai Gum San precinct . The Debutants will be at Lotus Hair & Beauty Bendigo Tafe from 9.00am on Friday to commence preparations for the event. They will spend the whole day there getting hair and make up done by the students. Official guests will be seated at 7.00pm while being entertained by Em Black and Hiphopopportunities until the arrival of our Dignitaries and Debutants from 7.30pm. We are creating a youth focussed event with the assistance from local services and organisations to support our young people to experience a night where they are made to feel like a King or a Queen for the night.

The young people became excited around the thought that we were going to help them achieve something they thought was impossible. We formed our committee to provide a Debutante Ball for the Disengaged youth in our Hargreaves Mall. The first Ball bought together 14 couples and we managed to get them all to dance rehearsals weekly for 8 weeks. We had members of Vic Police step in to be partners for those that could not find a partner.

The Ball is now in its 3rd Year with the committee still providing everything for our Young people to enjoy a night to make memories and feel like a King and a Queen for the night.

We have continued to support the young people from the past Balls to mentor them, have them be part of the committee and encourage and support them through their lives.

Heres all the details