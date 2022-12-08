Behind the long journey to justice for Toyah Cordingley

A week ago, the news broke that a man had been arrested in India over the murder of Toyah Cordingley.

The body of Toyah, 24, was found on Wangetti beach in far north Queensland in 2018. It's believed the young woman had been walking her dog at the time.

Earlier this month, the Queensland government put up a record A$1 million reward for information; shortly later, 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was arrested in Delhi. How did police track down Toyah Cordingley’s suspected murderer, and where do we go from here? 24-year-old Toyah was murdered on a beach near Cairns four years ago. Her suspected killer has just been arrested in India after he allegedly fled Australia in the days following Toyah’s death.

The Briefing team was joined by Seven News journalist Joel Dry who’s been covering the case. They find out what has happened so far, and why the path to justice for Toyah Cordingley will take so long.

