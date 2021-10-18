Triple M Supports The Longest Day 2021!

The ultimate endurance challenge…72 holes of golf from dawn till dusk...all for a great cause!

Cancer Council’s The Longest Day golf challenge takes place throughout December at golf clubs across Newcastle and the Hunter.

Every year in New South Wales alone, more than 48,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed.

The Longest Day is a great way to reconnect with your mates and raise money for Cancer Council.

Have you got what it takes to successfully complete all four rounds of golf in one day?

Register now at: thelongestday.org.au and get ready to tee off for a cancer free future!