The Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunited For Charity In "One Zoom To Rule Them All"

In an epic Return of the KINGS, Josh Gad has gathered the original fellowship (with a few additions) in the name of charity for an episode of Reunited Apart. The series raises money for the organisation No Kid Hungry, who are dedicated to eliminating child hunger in America.

This episode features a massive lineup of stars, including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, and the list goes on!

Amidst re-enactments of iconic LOTR scenes, reminiscing on behind-the-scenes memories, matching tattoo reveals, and reciting Elvish lines, you'll feel like you're back in the carefree days of 2001.

You might even learn something new about the beloved trilogy, as NZ director Taika Waititi popped in to ask the cast random trivia questions.

And be sure to keep a tissue box nearby, just in case you catch some dust in your eye as Sam recreates his touching speech to Frodo, or Pippin sings Edge of Night one last time.

Check out the 50 minutes of "precious" zoom material below:

Miss the show? Catch up below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.