The Lorna Mitchell Spring Festival Is Back

Come along and enjoy everything that is spring… at this year’s Lorna Mitchell Spring festival! The wonderful Hammond Park will explode with colour and activities as over 150 stalls are available to wander through - including arts and crafts activities; and entertainment from local community groups!

There are free bus transfers all day - leaving every hour from the target complex, Hannans Boulevard and Boulder Loopline.

So you don't have to worry about parking or trying to find a spot The Lorna Mitchell Spring Festival. A fantastic feel-good event for the entire family! Hammond park - 9.30 till 3.30 Sunday October 13 2019

Details for booking and contact for the event are HERE