The Lost City Of Atlantis Is Coming To The Gold Coast

Artist impression of the new precinct at Sea World

Sea World is rebuilding the lost city of Atlantis on the Gold Coast.

The theme park has announced it will undergo a massive $50 million revamp including The New Atlantis precinct.

It will feature waterfalls, fountains, statues , hanging gardens and an amphitheater for shows, as well as three new adventure rides.

The first, an 18-metre-high swinging pendulum, will be named The Vortex and is set to open by the end of the year.

The Trident will then launch in April 2020, described as "giving guests the opportunity to scale new heights of adventure as they soar and spin 52 metres high in the air".

Then, coming in December 2020, a world-first wooden rollercoaster called The Leviathan is expected to open, featuring a 32-metre-high, one-kilometre long track.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks CEO, Clark Kirby said the precinct will take guests on the ultimate Atlantean adventure

“The New Atlantis will be a game-changer for Sea World and will become a destination in its own right where our guests can experience the myths, mysteries, quests and challenges located within this new multi-million-dollar utopian precinct," he said.