The Mackay Laneway Project’s Next Mural For The Mackay CBD

A new mural has been funded through the Mackay Regional Council AMP grant for the 9th Lane in the Mackay CBD. The location of the new artwork will be in the 9th Lane at the back of the 9th Lane Coffee Shop.

Unfortunately this project has been held up due to covid restrictions over the past year and the project coordinator is excited that it will now start taking shape towards the end of next week.

The artist who will be visiting Mackay, is a well established muralist and Place maker from regional NSW, and goes by the street art name of “Happy Decay” (Bjarni Wark). Jodie and Bjarni have been planning this mural since June last year, and are looking forward to bringing some colour into a new

area of the CBD.



On the back of winning a GOLD award for the ‘Best Australian Laneway’, at the Australian Street Art Awards 2022, we are delighted to be activating

another space that can be enjoyed by the public. The work will be themed around the reef and the wonderfully coloured creatures that live in the ecosystem. The work is going to be extremely bright and serve as a reminder that we live in a beautiful area with incredible natural beauty that we need to look after.



While there will be no formal community engagement this for while Bjarni is here, the public are welcome to pop into the CBD and the 9th Lane, grab something to eat or drink, do some shopping and visit the artists while they are working.



To find out more about what is going on, please visit the Mackay Laneway Project on Facebook.