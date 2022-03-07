The Mackay Mayors Charity Ball Is Back In 2022! Triple M Are Proud To Be A Part Of It!

The Mackay Mayor’s Charity Ball raised more than $600,000 for charity during 15 years when Sunrise Rotary Club of Mackay was at the helm.

Council and the MECC played a greater role in organisation of the 2019 ball, joining Sunrise Rotary Club representatives on an organising committee.

That year’s ball was the most successful to that time, including record corporate sponsorship of $50,000, record attendance and a record amount raised for charity.

More than $121,000, including a donation of $50,000 on the night by the Mackay Foundation, was raised to assist Mackay kids experiencing trauma through domestic and family violence and sexual abuse. The funds were donated to the Domestic Violence Resource Service (DVRS) to reach more children in need through additional counselling services.

That year’s ball also marked the 10th year of involvement of one of its major sponsors DGH Engineering.

Sunrise Rotary Club then decided the time was right to hand over the baton to council, the MECC and a community organising committee for future balls.

The 2020 Mayor’s Ball was postponed due to COVID.

Held in 2021, it was again a huge success, attracting a record attendance of 422, and raising nearly $100,000 for charity.

These proceeds were split 50-50 between DVRS and HeartKids Mackay.

The 2022 event will be held on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets will go on sale after the launch on Friday, March 18, at which the beneficiaries of this year’s event will be announced.

