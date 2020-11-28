The “Mad Bogan” Has Constructed A Six-Foot Tall Christmas Tree Made Entirely Out Of Empty Beer Cans

Perth resident Wes Boyd, also known as the “Mad Bogan,” has already won the festive season after unveiling the mother of all Christmas trees.

A six foot “tree” made entirely out of beer cans, Emu Export to be exact.

Speaking to Perth Now, Mr Boyd revealed he didn’t actually have a lick of beer, instead he left it to his mates who finished around 1500 cans just in time for the holiday season.

Mr Boyd, who is deaf, will use the tree to raise funds for Alzheimer’s WA, with a goal of $1000.

This isn’t Mr Boyd's first attempt at a feat like this, last year he constructed the exact same tree but with Coca-Cola cans and in 2016 with VB cans.