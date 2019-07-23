The Madama Butterfly Opera Is Touring Australia

Who's ready to pop into the opera this month?

Well, get ready for the National tour of Madama Butterfly, with a talented troupe of 30 people touring the country, including cast, crew and an orchestra.

The 7-week tour will be dropping into five states - Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, Northern Territory and South Australia and will be smashing out 24 massive performances across Australia.

The opera follows the tragic story of two lovers who are forced to battle obstacles like culture, oceans and time.

Chinese soprano, Sharon Zhai will be sharing the role of Madame Butterfly (Cio-Cio-San) with South-Korean soprano Eva Kong, while Australian performer Matthew Reardon will be sharing the role of Lieutenant Pinkerton, with Bradley Daley. Chinese-Australian mezzo-soprano Barbara Jin, will also be making her Australian Opera debut as the character Suzuki.

Opera Australia's Artistic Director, Lyndon Terracini is excited to bring the Opera to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Everyone at Opera Australia is thrilled to be presenting, with our local partners, this wonderful production of Madama Butterfly. We have engaged exceptional singers who will enable audiences to hear this beautiful music sung in the original language, with surtitles, at the highest level. It is a feast for the senses!” - Lyndon Terracini

Local kids will also have the opportunity to take part in the performance through the Regional Children's Chorus program. The kids will be chosen by local choir leaders and will join the cast for the big performance.

The Queensland performances are as follows...

Rockhampton, Pilbeam Theatre, July 16th

Gold Coast, HOTA, July 18th-20th

Maryborough, Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre, July 23rd

Gladstone, Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, July 25th

Mackay, Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, July 27th

Cairns, Cairns Performing Arts Centre, July 30th

Mount Isa, Mount Isa Civic Centre, August 1st

For more information, contact your local venue!