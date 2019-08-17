The Major Concern For The Parramatta Eels Heading Into The Finals Series

The Parramatta Eels are headed for the finals for just the second time in the last decade.

The Eels are looking to secure a top four spot, but do need results to go their way in the final three rounds to secure a double chance.

But it's the lack of September footy experience within the Parramatta camp, that is of concern for Triple M's Ryan Girdler when discussing the clubs Premiership chances on Triple M Saturday NRL.

LISTEN TO GIRDS' COMMENTS HERE:

This was part of a broader chat around the Eels Top four chances following their win over the Titans keeping the pressure on the Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles and Raiders; hear the full chat below.