The Man Responsible For The Raiders' Viking Horn Spills A Long-Held "Secret" About It

A sparkie from Gundagai has spilled on a long-held "secret" about the Canberra Raiders' iconic Viking Horn, just days before Mal Meninga steps up to blow it ahead of the 2019 Grand Final.

Wayne Pollack, who built the horn in his home workshop in 2017, spoke to Triple M Riverina's Poppy and Leigh earlier this morning ahead of what is arguably the horn's most important outing.

And while describing how exactly he created the enormous structure, he admitted something that may shatter some Raiders fans' hearts.

Listen below:

So how did Pollack land this particular gig? His son, Ben, was the Raiders' media manager at the time and gave him a call with the idea - something Pollack says must have been dreamed up "around the smoko table".

Hear exactly he built it, from concept to finish, and why he's going to be extra emotional this coming Sunday.

"It chokes me up sometimes," Pollack admitted in Poppy & Leigh. "I'm proud of it. Just to think that I can do it in the first place.

"And it's good for the Raiders!"

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of the action; download the Triple M NRL app now to listen to the call live or to Catch-Up at anytime.