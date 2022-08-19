The Man Who Exposed Scomo's Secret Portfolios Joins The Briefing

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has recently been dragged by the media after he was exposed for committing a significant political misstep.

It was revealed that Morrison had assigned himself a number of Ministerial portfolios without his colleague’s knowledge.

Morrison’s actions were exposed thanks to Canberra correspondent for the Daily Telegraph and co-author of Plagued: Australia’s two years of hell - the inside story Simon Benson.

Benson shocked the nation after revelations of Morrison’s sly manoeuvre were first exposed inside his new book Plagued.

The revelation came only months after Morrison was pushed out of government in favour of Labor's Anthony Albanese in the May 2022 election.

Benson joins The Briefing team to give us a peek behind the curtain as he compiled his book and takes us on a deep dive into Scott Morrison’s turbulent time as Prime Minister of Australia.

“….It was a pretty extraordinary time and I think Scott Morrison would argue that extraordinary times called for extraordinary measures," Benson said.

