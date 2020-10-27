The Mandalorian Season 2 Is About To Drop On Disney+

Cancel ALL of your plans this weekend because The Mandalorian season 2 is dropping on Disney+ this Friday!

This marks the long awaited return of Din Djarin played by Pedro Pascal and of course, the always adorable Baby Yoda a.k.a The Child.

The finale saw the duo narrowly avoid capture by former Imperial officer, Moff Gideon and the storm troopers but this wasn't quite the end.

It was revealed before the credits started rolling, that Moff Gideon miraculously survived the crash of his TIE fighter and just so happened to have in his possession a very important Mandalorian Artefact... the Dark Saber.

The finale left Mandalorian fans on the edge of their seat and linked the series to the wider Star Wars mythology.

The trailer for season two leaves a lot up to the imagination, only offering viewers the key objective, which appears to be uniting Baby Yoda with its own kind - the Force sensitive.

This implies that the story arc will follow the duo on their journey to locate the Jedi Order, a.k.a the "enemy wizards" which was established by Luke Skywalker following the original trilogy.

The talented Jon Favreau will be returning as show runner for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Dave Filoni. This time, they will be joined by a handful of guest directors including Peyton Reed (Ant-Man, Ant-Man & The Wasp), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) as well as, cast member Carl Weathers (Apollo Creed).

We will also see the return of Gina Carano as ex-rebel shock trooper and mercenary Cara Dune and Werner Herzog as "The Client". We are also set to welcome a bunch of newcomers to The Mandalorian universe including Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sackhoff.

Back in March, former Disney CEO Bob Iger implied that some of the characters may receive their own spin-offs, which means we could be in for plenty of new Star Wars related streaming content.

If you want to get up to date on The Mandalorian season one, now is the time because season two will be hitting Disney+ on Friday, October 30th!

