The Manhunt For Convicted Murderer, Alan Lace, Continues

The manhunt for convicted murderer, Alan Lace, entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

The killer had been evading police since his car was intercepted on Friday morning, along the Bruce Highway at Maryborough.

It was there that cops allegedly found drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash before Lace took off, on-foot, into bushland.

The fugitive had recently been released on parole following a stint in prison for the 1999 shooting murder of 55-year-old Margaret James at her home in Caboolture.

As a condition of his release, Lace was required to wear a tracking monitor, which he had since removed.

It was suspected that Lace may be in Childers, with police warning locals that he was dangerous and potentially armed.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

